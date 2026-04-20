Sudan Army Says it Recaptures Blue Nile Town From RSF-rebel Alliance
20 April 2026
Sudanese army officers and soldiers celebrate the recapture of Mogja, Blue Nile region, on April 20, 2026
April 20, 2026 (ED DAMAZIN) – Sudan’s army said on Monday it had recaptured a town in the Blue Nile region following heavy fighting against a coalition of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.
The RSF and its allies launched a major military offensive in the southeastern region in March, seizing the strategic town of Kurmuk and several surrounding areas.
Joint forces of the SPLM-N and the RSF had previously taken control of the Mogja areaةon March 26, saying it paves the way towards Ed Damazin.
The army’s 4th Infantry Division said in a statement that its forces achieved a “significant victory” by liberating Mogja. The military reported that the retreating forces suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment.
The military command stated the operation was part of a broader campaign to secure the region and clear it of RSF elements.
The Sudanese government has accused neighbouring Ethiopia of destabilizing the Blue Nile by hosting RSF camps funded by the United Arab Emirates. Both Ethiopia and the UAE have previously denied allegations of involvement in the conflict.
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