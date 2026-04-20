We Do Not Accept Negotiations Under the Shadow of Threats: Ghalibaf
By Al Mayadeen English
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accuses the US of using negotiations to impose surrender terms or justify renewed aggression, as ceasefire uncertainty grows.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that the United States is attempting to exploit ongoing diplomatic efforts to impose its conditions or pave the way for renewed aggression on Iran.
He stressed that Tehran rejects negotiations conducted under threats, affirming that the country has used the ceasefire period to prepare for potential escalation and has prepared new cards to reveal on the battlefield.
In a post on the X platform, Ghalibaf said that US President Donald Trump is seeking to manipulate the negotiation process.
“By imposing the blockade and violating the ceasefire, Trump is seeking to turn the negotiating table into a table of surrender or to justify the renewal of hostilities, as he sees fit,” he stated.
In an interview with Iranian state television, Ghalibaf called Trump a "a master of lies".
Iran won't participate in 'US theatre' as long as key obstacles remain
Ghalibaf's comments come while the United States has sent a delegation to Pakistan for potential negotiations. However, Iran has not yet made a final decision on participation and is still reviewing the possibility of joining talks, Tasnim news agency reported, citing sources and regional officials.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that a high-level delegation led by JD Vance is heading to Pakistan for ceasefire talks with Iran.
Iranian sources emphasized that any participation in negotiations is conditional on the fulfilment of several preconditions, among them the US maritime blockade on Iran, which Tehran emphasized poses a central obstacle in the diplomatic process.
The matter has reportedly been conveyed through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, and Islamabad has, in turn, raised the issue in contacts with US officials.
Iranian officials also argue that additional US demands outlined in recent exchanges have further complicated prospects for progress, leaving an unclear path toward any agreement.
US blockade on Iran could see changes
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Islamabad reported on Monday that a US aircraft carrying a large delegation has landed in Islamabad, where talks are set to take place under regional mediation efforts.
The arrival of a US delegation in Pakistan indicates that President Donald Trump may be preparing to announce a specific initiative related to the blockade of Iranian ports, according to our correspondent.
However, he noted that, so far, the talks remain unilateral, with no confirmed direct engagement between the United States and Iran.
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