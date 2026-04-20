Over 550,000 Sudanese Refugees Flee to Libya Since Conflict Began, UN Says
20 April 2026
Sudanese refugees in Libya receive essential medical care from the International Medical Corps in Kufra, on July 14, 2025
April 20, 2026 (TRIPOLI) – More than 550,000 Sudanese refugees are estimated to have entered Libya since the conflict erupted in April 2023, according to a report from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).
The agency reported that approximately 559,920 individuals have arrived in the North African nation. Among these, 74,934 were registered following the start of the war, bringing the total number of Sudanese registered at the UNHCR centre in Tripoli to 91,494.
Heightened border monitoring by Libyan authorities has forced many refugees to seek longer, more perilous routes. Daily arrivals via Chad have slowed to an average of 70 people.
The UNHCR noted that providing an exact figure remains difficult due to the irregular nature of entries and the vast, remote borders Libya shares with Sudan, Chad, and Egypt. Many refugees quickly move toward coastal cities after crossing.
Displaced Sudanese face severe obstacles in accessing public healthcare. Lack of official documentation and the inability to pay fees—often charged at foreign rates—have left many without medical support.
The report highlighted that instability and the constant threat of homelessness have caused widespread psychological distress among the refugee population.
Search-and-rescue operations at sea remain frequent, with 18 recorded across Libya in March. Ten of these occurred in the east, while eight took place in the west.
Security campaigns in eastern Libya have intensified, increasing the risk of arbitrary detention and forced return to Sudan. The agency warned that women, children, and persons with disabilities are at heightened risk of exploitation and gender-based violence.
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