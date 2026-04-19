Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 with Youri Smouter, Discussing the History and Current Affairs of Mozambique
Hello everyone. Welcome to another edition of 1+1, your place for inconvenient truth telling and myth busting.
To watch this interview in its entirety just click on the following URL: 1+1 E383 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire & Black Agenda Report on Mozambique
This is another one of our all-things Africa editions. We continue to explore the history and current affairs of each African country. This week we explore Southern Africa. We review the history and current affairs of Mozambique. And who better to teach us about this country or any African country than our historical and tour guide Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire. Abayomi Azikiwe is a long-time historian, journalist, and Pan-Africanist Left-wing activist.
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