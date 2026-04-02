Cubans Celebrate Arrival of Russian Oil Tanker Amid US Energy Blockade
People sit along the edge of an abandoned swimming pool across from a tanker terminal along the port of Matanzas, Cuba, Monday, March 30, 2026.
Cubans were relived on Tuesday to learned that a Russian tanker docked at the Cuban port of Matanzas laden with 730,000 barrels of oil, marking the first time in three months that an oil tanker reached the island.
The administration of President Donald Trump had allowed the Anatoly Kolodkin to proceed despite an ongoing US energy blockade. Cubans including Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy cheered the ship’s arrival.
A shortage of petroleum has exacerbated a deep economic crisis that has left the population mired in long blackouts and facing a severe shortage of food and medicine. Cuba produces barely 40% of its required fuel and relies on imports to sustain its energy grid.
Experts say the anticipated shipment could produce about 180,000 barrels of diesel, enough to feed Cuba’s daily demand for nine or 10 days.
Others celebrating the arrival included Matanzas resident Camilo Galves, who watched the ship dock from his home. “This is undoubtedly a great relief for the Cuban people and a moment of great joy for us amid so many hardships we are experiencing,” he said. “It’s yet another sign that we are not alone in the world.”
Cuba used to receive most of its oil from Venezuela, but those shipments were halted ever since the US attacked the South American country and arrested its leader in early January.
Since then, Mexico also has halted its oil shipments to Cuba as Trump threatened in late January to impose tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to the island.
On Sunday night, Trump had said he had “no problem” with a Russian oil tanker off the coast of Cuba delivering relief to the island.
“People from different parts of the world are contributing in their own small way to make things a little better in this situation we are living through," said Yania Beatriz Martínez.
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