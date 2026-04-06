Gay Senegalese Man Seeks Asylum as Authorities Step Up Crackdown
Persecuted for being gay and disowned by his family, Assane (not his real name) left Senegal seven months ago for France.
As Senegal was tightening anti-homosexuality laws, the pressure and stigma from his own family also became unbearable. Now he's seeking asylum in France.
"It’s been at most six or seven months since I left my country because of my sexual orientation, which my father had found out about," said Assane.
Senegal has enacted legislation doubling the maximum penalty for same-sex relations, making them punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The new law additionally penalises anyone who accuses another of same-sex offences "without proof". After debating for several hours, lawmakers approved the bill by a vote of 135 in favour, zero opposed and three abstentions on March 11.
Under the law, the maximum sentence will be handed down if the act was committed with a minor. Punishment will additionally include fines from two million to 10 million CFA francs ($3,500 to $17,600), compared to 100,000 to 1.5 million CFA francs previously.
According to media reports, dozens of men have been arrested under the anti-LGBTQ laws since February, when police detained 12 men, including two local celebrities, the start of a spate of detentions.
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