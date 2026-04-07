Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab Will be Blocked if US Escalates: Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
An Iranian source discloses the consequences of ongoing escalation on maritime routes, as the US insists on arbitrary demands in mediated talks.
A senior Iranian source told Reuters that backchannel communications continue, with Pakistan and Qatar conveying messages between Tehran and Washington. However, the source stressed that "the US has not changed its tone."
According to the source, Pakistan and Qatar are acting as intermediaries in conveying Tehran’s position, but no formal negotiations are underway. "There are no negotiations with the US, which wants Iran to surrender under pressure," the source affirmed, adding that Tehran is willing to show "flexibility" only "when we see flexibility from the US side."
The source emphasized that Washington’s primary objective remains "reopening the Strait of Hormuz," a critical route for global oil shipments. Iran, however, "will not open it in exchange for 'empty promises'."
Potential consequences for regional waterways
Iran warned that any escalation could have severe regional consequences. "If the US attacks Iran’s power plants, the entire region and Saudi Arabia will fall into complete darkness," the source said, noting that Qatar had already relayed Iran’s message on this issue on Monday.
The source highlighted the broader risks, signaling that aggressive actions could destabilize energy and power networks across the region, and further cautioned that if the situation spirals, Iran’s allies could move to close the Bab al-Mandab waterway. "If the situation gets out of control, Iran's allies will also close Bab al-Mandab waterway."
Iran weighs strategic bill to safeguard Hormuz, Gulf security: Rezaei
Currently, Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee is reviewing a strategic draft aimed at safeguarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei said.
Rezaei stressed that “Iran will manage navigation in the Strait according to its own laws, in cooperation and coordination with Oman.”
He added that “the history of the Strait of Hormuz will be divided into before and after the aggression against Iran,” emphasizing that “no hostile vessel will be allowed to pass through the Strait.”
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