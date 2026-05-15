Sudan Central Bank Eases Gold Export Rules to Boost Forex Inflows
14 May 2026
May 14, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s central bank has eased gold export regulations and revised import procedures, introducing a daily pricing mechanism that applies a $10 per ounce discount to the global 24-karat gold rate.
The central bank said the move aims to encourage gold exports through official channels to increase foreign currency inflows and stabilize the Sudanese pound’s exchange rate.
Under Circular No. 13/2026, the bank will calculate the daily price by applying the discount to the international exchange rate and converting it to a price per gram in U.S. dollars.
Commercial banks and relevant authorities must adhere to prices announced through the XAR electronic system. The central bank stated that export shipments would not be cleared if their value falls below the estimated incentive price.
In a separate directive, Circular No. 12/2026, the central bank removed previous restrictions on the use of export earnings. Exporters are now permitted to use proceeds from gold and other commodities to fund the import of any goods authorized by the Ministry of Trade.
The regulations established an “intermediate import account” to manage these operations. Funds must be utilized within 21 days, after which the central bank will purchase any remaining balance.
Motasim Mohamed Saleh, secretary-general of the Gold Exporters Chamber, told Sudan Tribune the amendments are a positive step toward reducing currency speculation.
Saleh said the measures would improve the flow of revenues but urged the government to tighten oversight on non-essential imports to ensure the policy’s success.
While welcoming the changes, Saleh noted that exporters still face logistical hurdles and called for the reinstatement of the “passenger-accompanied” transport system to lower costs.
A previous directive, Circular No. 11/2026, allows exporters to use gold proceeds for their own imports or sell them to commercial banks and the central bank. It also set the minimum export contract at one kilogram.
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