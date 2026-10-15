Al-Ahram Weekly Veteran Journalist Gamal Nkrumah Dies in Cairo
Ahram Online
Thursday 15 Oct 2026
The son of Ghana’s founding president and his Egyptian wife, Nkrumah spent three decades at Al-Ahram Weekly covering African and international affairs.
Gamal Nkrumah, the veteran Al-Ahram Weekly journalist and son of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, died in Cairo on Wednesday, 14 October, following a prolonged illness, according to his family and reports in the Ghanaian press.
Al-Ahram’s chairman, board members, editors-in-chief, journalists and staff mourned Nkrumah, paying tribute to his contribution to Al-Ahram Weekly over three decades. The institution honoured his journalistic and intellectual work, particularly his coverage of African and international affairs and his commitment to the aspirations of African peoples for freedom, justice and development.
Al-Ahram said his life and work embodied the depth of Egyptian-African ties and extended its condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at Al-Ahram Weekly.
In a statement carried by Ghana’s Citi Newsroom, the family said Nkrumah had died peacefully while receiving care at a rehabilitation centre after suffering a stroke. It paid tribute to his intellectual independence and lifelong commitment to justice, human dignity, African unity and international solidarity.
His burial is scheduled for Saturday, 17 October, in Egypt, according to a family source quoted by Ghana’s MyJoyOnline.
Nkrumah’s career at Al-Ahram Weekly spanned three decades. A journalist and editor specialising in international affairs, he wrote extensively about African politics, the legacy of colonialism and the continent’s relations with the wider world. Ghanaian coverage of his death highlighted his engagement with Pan-Africanism and his role in connecting Ghana’s political heritage with Egypt’s media landscape.
Born in Accra, Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah was the son of Kwame Nkrumah and his Egyptian wife, Fathia. His father led Ghana to independence from Britain in 1957 and became the country’s first president in 1960. Gamal was named after Egyptian president Gamal Abdel-Nasser, whose close relationship with his father formed part of the wider cooperation between African liberation leaders.
His ties to Egypt deepened after the military coup that overthrew his father in February 1966. With Nasser’s assistance, his mother brought Gamal and his siblings, Samia and Sekou, to Cairo, where they attended Al-Nasr College in Maadi. In a 2002 interview with Al-Bayan, Nkrumah recalled Nasser’s support for the family and the impression his personal warmth had left on him as a child.
According to biographical accounts cited by MyJoyOnline, Nkrumah studied at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, where he obtained a doctorate in political science. He also spent several years teaching development and economics in Zimbabwe before eventually settling in Cairo with his Egyptian wife, as he recounted in the Al-Bayan interview.
His work in Egypt extended beyond political reporting to an interest in African literature and cultural exchange. He advocated closer contact between Arab and sub-Saharan African intellectual communities, arguing that limited translation and reliance on Western cultural channels impeded their knowledge of one another.
Tributes in Ghana reflected his continuing connection to his father’s political ideals. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle, described him as “an accomplished journalist and a proud Pan-Africanist” and offered condolences to the Nkrumah family on behalf of the constituency.
His sister, Samia Nkrumah, previously represented Jomoro in Ghana’s parliament and chaired the Convention People’s Party, founded by their father. His younger brother, Sekou, is a writer and political activist.
The family thanked the medical professionals and caregivers who had cared for Nkrumah in Cairo, as well as the governments and peoples of Egypt and Ghana for their support, and requested privacy as it mourned.
No comments:
Post a Comment