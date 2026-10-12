IRGC Targets 3rd Tanker Violating Hormuz Restrictions, Warns US Allies
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: IRGC Public Relations Office
12 Oct 2026 20:39
Iran’s IRGC Navy warns against cooperation with US forces as Tehran strengthens its naval deterrence capabilities.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGC-N) announced that its forces targeted a third supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz after the vessel defied Iranian navigation restrictions, reaffirming its determination to enforce security measures in the strategic waterway and warning against cooperation with US forces.
In a statement, the IRGC Navy’s Public Relations Office said the tanker caught fire after being targeted for attempting to cross the strait through an unauthorized route.
The vessel had deliberately switched off its navigation system and disregarded repeated warnings from Iranian naval forces while attempting to pass through the waterway, according to the statement.
The IRGC Navy said the tanker’s actions constituted a violation of the security measures governing maritime traffic and were intended to undermine order and stability in the strait.
The naval force stressed that commercial ships and oil tankers operating in the Strait of Hormuz must comply with Iran’s navigation restrictions, warning that any cooperation with the US military in the strait or the wider Gulf region would be met with a decisive response.
Iran develops new weapons to counter enemy threats
Separately, the deputy commander of the Iranian Army’s Navy said Iranian forces were advancing their military capabilities by developing new weapons designed to exploit vulnerabilities identified in their adversaries' defenses.
He explained that Iran had closely examined the enemy’s weaknesses and was incorporating its findings into the development of new weapons systems and operational tactics.
The commander further stressed that Iranian naval forces were adapting their strategies to counter hostile military maneuvers, pointing to what he described as a significant retreat by enemy forces from Iran’s maritime borders.
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