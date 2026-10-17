Massive Rallies Held in Support of Ethiopian National Defense Force in Amhara Reginal Cities
Addis Ababa, October 17, 2026 (ENA) —Huge rallies were held today in various cities and towns across the Amhara region to demonstrate support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).
The demonstrations took place in Gondar, Woldiya, Genda Wuha, Sekota, Debre Tabor, and several other towns.
The rallies supported the ENDF's efforts in strengthening national unity and safeguarding sovereignty.
Community elders, religious leaders, youth, and other segments participated in the demonstrations, chanting various slogans in support of the defense forces.
Among the slogans chanted at the rallies were: "Our Defense Force, for the honor and unity of the people! We strongly condemn forces allying with our historical enemies to disrupt the country's peace! Our Defense Force are the symbol and emblem of our multinational unity! We support the measures taken by the government to establish peace!"
In Gondar City, one of the locations where the rallies were held in the region, Mayor Chalachew Dagnachew said the demonstration reflected residents’ solidarity with the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and regional security forces in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The people of Gondar would continue supporting the security forces while working to maintain peace and advance development in the city, he stressed.
The Mayor also highlighted Ethiopia’s aspiration for access to the Red Sea, describing it as a national vision linked to the country’s economic and strategic future. He called for unity and collective commitment to national interests.
A participant in the rally, Ambachew Belay said the defense force is working dedicatedly to ensure the public's peace and development, expressing his firm belief that the public needs to stand alongside the army by providing necessary support and solidarity.
The other participant, Bethelhem Degu, stated that she is committed to standing by the defense force at all times and under any condition as the ENDF is the guarantee of national sovereignty and the shield of the people.
The participants noted that it is fitting and appropriate to support, assist, and express gratitude to the military force, which serves as a benefactor to the nation and a pillar of reliance for its people.
In Woldiya City, North Wollo Zone, residents and local officials expressed appreciation for the sacrifices being made by the ENDF, federal security forces, and regional security forces in protecting the country’s sovereignty and public peace.
Mayor Tamirat Demisse said the demonstration aimed to show solidarity with security personnel and strengthen public commitment to preserving peace and national unity.
He also emphasized the importance of cooperation between residents and local authorities, calling on civil servants to improve public service delivery and young people to contribute to peace and security in their communities.
Speaking at the rally in Debark, Mayor Getinet Tsegaw said Ethiopia’s history of resisting foreign invaders is being carried forward by the National Defense Force in the ongoing conflict in the north.
He noted that the force is protecting the country’s borders through sacrifice and reaffirmed the town’s support for its members.
Getinet also stressed that the Defense Force remains central to safeguarding Ethiopia’s sovereignty and preserving the country’s honor, expressing confidence in the nation’s continued resilience.
Participants at the Debark rally voiced support for the National Defense Force and other security forces, describing them as symbol of national unity and calling for peace, sovereignty and stronger national cohesion.
Their slogans also expressed support for government measures to maintain peace and highlighted Ethiopia’s aspiration for seaport.
Speaking at the rally in Sekota, Deputy Mayor Getinet Eshetu expressed gratitude to the National Defense Force for its role in defending Ethiopia’s sovereignty and preserving national dignity.
He said the force’s sustained military efforts thwarted the enemy’s plans in Sekota, describing its sacrifices as instrumental in protecting the country’s territorial integrity.
Participants of the rally also echoed similar messages.
Tsehayu Alemu noted that since the ENDF is the guarantee of national security, the public must always support it.
He added that the army is actively demonstrating the same heroic history of safeguarding national sovereignty that it inherited from past patriots.
Another resident, Wagaye Admasse, said "the defense force has preserved the honor of the nation."
She emphasized that it is a civic duty to support members of the ENDF who are making the ultimate sacrifice with their precious lives for their motherland.
A youth representative, Gebrehiwot Mede, also stated that the actions undertaken by the defense force for the unity of the country is a source of pride.
In Dansha Town, Welkait Tegede Setit Humera Zone, Chief Administrator Ashete Demlew said residents were supporting the Defense Force while working to maintain local peace and pursue development.
He stated that the community’s commitment to local stability and development goes hand in hand with its support for the country’s defense efforts
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