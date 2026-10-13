Number of Drones Downed on Approach to Moscow Since Start of Say Reaches 96
Emergency services’ specialists are working at the sites where debris fell, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported
© Aleksey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses have shot down another 21 UAVs heading to Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Max channel.
"An attack by 21 more UAVs has been repelled by the Defense Ministry’s air defenses. Emergency services are working at the scene of the fall of debris," he wrote.
This brings the number of UAVs downed by air defense systems while approaching Moscow since the start of the day to 96, according to TASS calculations.
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