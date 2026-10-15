PSI Calls for Responsible Social Media Use to Foster Unity, Respect Ethiopia’s Diversity
Addis Ababa, October 14, 2026 (ENA) — Ethiopian Policy Studies Institute (PSI) emphasizes the importance of responsible social media use to promote understanding, respect for Ethiopia’s diversity, and social cohesion among its various communities.
Speaking at a study validation workshop on social media use and misuse in Ethiopia, PSI Director General Fikadu Tsega said digital platforms could help bridge social and political differences and bring citizens together around common national goals.
He emphasized that Ethiopia’s diverse cultures, beliefs and identities should be brought together through constructive dialogue and shared values, enabling social media to contribute to national cohesion rather than deepen divisions. The Director General noted that social media could also support this effort by promoting positive content, strengthening mutual understanding and encouraging dialogue on the country’s political, economic and cultural issues.
He said addressing misuse required both public awareness and accountability, explaining that harmful content resulting from a lack of awareness could be addressed through education, while deliberate actions required appropriate accountability measures.
While acknowledging the role of existing laws addressing hate speech and false information, he stressed that legal enforcement should be complemented by awareness-building to encourage responsible use and protect the rights of others.
The validation workshop brought together researchers from Addis Ababa University, the Ethiopian Policy Studies Institute (PSI) and the Ethiopian Media Authority.
It aims to validate the study’s findings and draw on participants’ expertise and perspectives to identify policy approaches that promote responsible social media use and strengthen its contribution to national unity and shared values.
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