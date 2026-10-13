Somalia: UAE Backing Armed Opposition, Fueling Unrest
By Al Mayadeen English
13 Oct 2026 18:01
Somalia's defense minister accuses the UAE of backing opposition forces as tensions rise over armed groups in Mogadishu and the country's political future.
Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs, fueling political divisions, and supporting opposition figures challenging the federal government, amid warnings over armed mobilization threatening security in the capital, Mogadishu.
Fiqi accused foreign actors of providing money and weapons to opposition forces to weaken President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration and obstruct its efforts to consolidate federal authority. He said some opposition figures were mobilizing armed groups and stockpiling weapons in the capital, warning that the government would not tolerate the use of force to pursue political objectives or undermine stability.
The defense minister said armed men had entered the home of former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, accusing them of gathering there to carry out provocative activities.
“Sharif’s house has become a haven for chaos, and armed militias have been assembled there to engage in provocations,” Fiqi said.
Somalia warns against armed mobilization in Mogadishu
Speaking on Tuesday, Fiqi stressed that Mogadishu would not become a gathering point for armed militias, emphasizing the responsibility of security institutions to protect civilians and prevent movements threatening the capital’s security.
He said government forces had removed a group of 260 armed men from a location in Mogadishu. He also accused opposition figures of attempting to organize armed formations and transfer personnel from some federal member states to the capital.
Fiqi added that the government would confront attempts to stockpile weapons or establish armed formations outside legal frameworks, stressing that security agencies would continue carrying out their duties.
The accusations come amid a wider political dispute over constitutional amendments, elections, and the tenure of federal institutions, with the government and opposition exchanging warnings as tensions over the country’s political future intensify.
Opposition met with RSF in Abu Dhabi
Earlier in October, Fiqi accused opposition figures of holding meetings in Abu Dhabi with parties he said were linked to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The defense minister said that the meetings were intended to draw on methods used to organize armed militias, warning against efforts that could return Somalia to an era of conflict between rival armed factions.
Sharif Sheikh Ahmed rejected the accusations, claiming his visit to the UAE was for family reasons. He accused the federal government of exploiting its political disagreements with the opposition to justify security measures against its rivals.
The former president called for political disputes to be resolved through dialogue, warning that using security forces in political conflicts could push the country toward another internal confrontation.
Deterioration of Somalia-UAE relations
The latest accusations come against the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in relations between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi. In January 2026, Somalia’s Council of Ministers terminated agreements with the UAE covering government agencies, affiliated entities, and regional administrations. The decision extended to cooperation involving the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, as well as existing bilateral security and defense arrangements.
The Somali government said the move followed evidence of actions undermining the country’s sovereignty, national unity, and political independence. The foreign ministry was instructed to formally notify the UAE and coordinate the implementation of the cancellations, while informing international and regional partners, including the African Union and the United Nations.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has also accused the UAE of encouraging the Somaliland administration to secede from Somalia, in what represents a major source of tension between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi. He said the UAE had previously been an important partner, particularly in security cooperation, but relations deteriorated over what he described as Abu Dhabi’s bias toward Somaliland and its dealings with the administration separately from the federal government.
According to the Somali president, his government repeatedly raised concerns with Emirati officials and presented evidence of practices it considered detrimental to Somalia’s unity and sovereignty, but did not receive the response it expected.
Tensions have also been compounded by allegations concerning Emirati military activity in Somalia. Puntland security officials accused the UAE of carrying out a drone strike on January 26, 2025, in the Togga Kharaago area of the Al-Miskaad mountains in the Bari region.
The strike, which reportedly took place during military operations against ISIS, killed four members of a family and wounded five others, according to an investigation published by Drop Site and cited by Somalia Now.
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