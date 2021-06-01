Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured in Press TV Program The Debate on Police Misconduct in the United States
Watch this worldwide television segment featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the history and character of policing in the United States.
The program comes amid a growing debate over the future of law-enforcement inside the country. This report aired live on Wed. April 28, 2021.
To view the interview just click on the following website: US racial tensions (presstv.com)
