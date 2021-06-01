Tuesday, June 01, 2021

Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured in Press TV Program The Debate on Police Misconduct in the United States
Watch this worldwide television segment featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the history and character of policing in the United States. 

The program comes amid a growing debate over the future of law-enforcement inside the country. This report aired live on Wed. April 28, 2021.

To view the interview just click on the following website:  US racial tensions (presstv.com)
