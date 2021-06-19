Ethiopian PM Calls for Unity amid Mounting Interventionist Pressure
June 13, 2021
Borkena
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday called for national unity amid increasing foreign pressure from powers in the western world.
He shared a metaphorical message on social media where he elaborated the connotation of activities and practices performed in circular social gathering as a demonstration of Unity.
He talked about how Ethiopians eat and dance together, the coffee ceremony, and traditional house structure. Circle, he said, “is a symbol of boundlessness, eternity and equality.”
We need to encircle Ethiopia today, he added. “So as not to let those who want to divide our wholeness and challenge our unity. we need to make a circle that will not let intervention. In equality and by holding one another, let us show the world our unity and perfect wholeness,” he added.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been under increasing pressure from Western Interventionist campaign on alleged grounds of human rights abuse in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, where the government had been carrying out law enforcement operation against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front – an ethnic Tigray radical nationalist organization that ruled Ethiopia for nearly three decades with economic and “development” support from the west.
Western governments (mainly the United States and the United Kingdom) have been also accusing Ethiopia of “obstructing humanitarian activity” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
Recently, the western allegations against Ethiopia took a new twist when a claim was made that famine is being used as a political weapon in the region.
This week, the provisional administration in the Tigray region of Ethiopia dismissed the allegation is baseless that has negative impact on the effort to stabilize the region.
The Ethiopian government has been saying it provided more than 70 percent of humanitarian and other aids distributed in the region, which supported more than four million people.
Ethiopian government has admitted that there have been checkpoints in the Tigray region of Ethiopia to ensure that humanitarian activities are being undertaken in accordance with the guidelines put in place by the Ethiopian government.
In a recent interview with Aljazeera, Ethiopia’s permanent representative in the United Nations, Taye Aske Selassie said there were cases where humanitarian workers were caught with ammunition and grenades which were meant to be delivered to TPLF – which is now operating as a guerrilla force.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration seems to be getting considerable support from Ethiopians, even from those who oppose him, when it comes to the action in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
Ethiopians in and outside the country have also been protesting western intervention in Ethiopian affairs, which is understood as an effort to revive TPLF and support Egypt in its quest to continue to monopolize waters from the Nile river.
This past Saturday, among the other protests elsewhere, Ethiopians and Eritreans staged a protest in the United Kingdom where the G-7 countries meeting was taking place.
Another protest is planned to take place in Geneva, where the United States President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
