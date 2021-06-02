Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. May 23, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. May 23, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the program just log on to the following website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast | Listen Notes
The program highlights our PANW report with dispatches on the worsening impact of the already challenging humanitarian crisis in the Gaza region of Palestine amid the declaration of a ceasefire with the Israeli regime; Ethiopians have held a rally demanding the halt to foreign interference by western states in the internal affairs of the country; a leading civilian member of the Sudan Sovereign Council has resigned following further deaths of protesters at the hands of the security forces; and an assessment is underway after the eruption of a volcano in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In the second hour we further examine issues related to the current situation in Africa and the international community.
Finally, we hear excerpts from a briefing by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) related to the status of COVID-19 infections and the rollout of vaccination programs on the continent.
