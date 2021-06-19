Party of Great Leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il
The Workers' Party of Korea is the party of the great Comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
The WPK holds Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, its founder and builder, in the highest esteem as its eternal leaders.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un said:
“The Workers’ Party of Korea founded by the great Comrade Kim Il Sung is the glorious party of Comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, which, under their outstanding and seasoned leadership, has developed into an invincible revolutionary party and led the revolution and construction along a road filled with victory.”
Having embarked on the road of the revolution in his early years to win back his country deprived of by the Japanese imperialists, Kim Il Sung authored the Juche idea that the masses are the masters of the revolution and construction and that they have the strength to propel the revolution and construction. He achieved the historic cause of Korea’s liberation by organizing and leading the struggle of the Korean people, and founded the WPK, the Juche-type revolutionary party, on October 10, Juche 34 (1945) right after national liberation.
Kim Jong Il started working at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea on June 19, 1964, which marked a turning-point in strengthening and developing the WPK.
The great leaders consolidated and developed the WPK into an invincible revolutionary party which securely guaranteed the unitary character of the leaders’ ideology and leadership, a motherly party which struck its root deep among the masses and formed a harmonious whole with them, and an ever-victorious party with iron discipline and fighting efficiency.
The immortal exploits they performed in the building of a Juche-type revolutionary party shine forever along with the history of the WPK.
The WPK is guided solely by the great Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism.
The WPK sets it as its ultimate programme to model the whole society on Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism. It reflects its revolutionary stand to carry through the masses’ cause of independence, the socialist and communist causes, under the unfurled banner of Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism.
As it holds Kim Jong Un, who carries forward the ideas and leadership of the great leaders, in the highest esteem as its General Secretary, the WPK is further developing into the party of the great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
Kim Jong Un is glorifying the revolutionary careers and immortal exploits of the great leaders by brilliantly realizing the cause of immortalizing them.
He scientifically formulated their revolutionary ideas as Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism and the eternal guiding ideology of the WPK and wisely leads the WPK to conduct its building and activities in the way the great leaders did.
Under his leadership, the WPK develops as the revolutionary party which shines forever with the august names of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, and the party which faithfully carries forward the revolutionary cause of Juche pioneered and led successfully by the great leaders.
Today, the WPK is making a vigorous advance towards a new victory of socialist cause, upholding the banner of the great Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism.
Son Ryong Son, researcher at the Academy of Social Sciences
