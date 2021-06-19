Promoting the DPRK-China Friendship to a Higher Level
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, paid a visit to the People’s Republic of China from June 19 to 20 in 2018, and met with Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the People’s Republic of China.
It was the third meeting of the leaders in a matter of three months, following those in March and May.
The Chinese party and government heartily welcomed Kim Jong Un as their state guest and accorded him the most lavish hospitality.
At the talks held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Kim Jong Un said that he was very satisfied with and valued the realities in which strategic cooperation between the two parties were strengthened and mutual trust consolidated, and expressed his determination and will to further promote ties of friendship, unity and cooperation between the parties and peoples of the two countries.
A banquet was arranged in honour of the DPRK leader’s visit to China.
Xi Jinping in his congratulatory speech said that the Sino-DPRK friendship and cooperation are brimming with fresh vitality and animation and confirmed that China and the DPRK as close friends and comrades would learn from each other, consult each other and work together to shape a brighter, rosier future of the two countries’ socialist cause.
In his return speech Kim Jong Un said that today the DPRK and China are sincerely helping and cooperating with each other while sharing weal and woe like family members, adding that such an image clearly demonstrates to the people at home and abroad that the traditional relationship between the two parties and countries is developing into an unprecedentedly special one beyond the traditional ties. And he said that he would value rapport with Xi Jinping more than anything else and exert every possible effort to take the bilateral ties to a new level in a steady manner.
The following day Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan met with Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and accorded exceptional hospitality. In the compound of the guesthouse was the spruce planted by President Kim Il Sung on October 2, 1959. They sat together to have a luncheon in a happy family setting.
Historic visit to China by Kim Jong Un unfolded another new brilliant page of the chronicle of the traditional DPRK-China friendship.
