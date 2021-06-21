We Support Egypt in the GERD Dispute: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Monday 21 Jun 2021
'It is important to reach a legally binding agreement on the GERD and the international community must have a serious role in this issue,' said Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that his country supported Egypt and its stance on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute.
“We support Egypt in its stance on the GERD issue, and the Nile River’s water is a matter of life,” Greek PM Mitsotakis said in Cairo in a press conference with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi following their talks earlier.
Egypt is looking for peaceful solutions for the GERD issue, he added.
From his side, President El-Sisi said in the press conference that he discussed the latest developments of the GERD issue with the Greek Premier.
“It is important to reach a legally binding agreement on the GERD and the international community must have a serious role in this issue,” said the Egyptian president.
El-Sisi also reiterated the necessity of not interfering in the internal issues of countries and respecting their territorial waters, adding that Egypt stands in solidarity with Greece against any attempt to violate its sovereignty.
The Prime Minister stated that Greece wants the Mediterranean Sea to bring the people of the region closer to each other.
“The maritime demarcation agreement between Egypt and Greece is a role model, it is a peace and cooperation agreement in the Middle East, I wish this agreement is extended to other countries,” he added.
El-Sisi and Mitsotakis also discussed the recent developments in Libya.
“Greece and Egypt agree on the necessity for the immediate withdrawal of the formal foreign armies and information foreign militias from Libya, as well as holding the elections before the end of the year on time,” the Greek PM said.
The two leaders also discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the efforts of Egypt in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and agreed on the necessity to revive the peace process once again.
