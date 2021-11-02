Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Plight of Migrants In Libya Deteriorates
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the current plight of African migrants in the North African state of Libya.
To view the video file of this interview go to this link: "U.S.-led war decreased Libya's stability" | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe emphasizes that the situation is not new and that the neo-colonial oriented Libyan authorities should be held accountable for crimes committed against the people along with the imperialist governments which destroyed the most prosperous country on the continent prior to 2011. The segment aired live on Oct. 12, 2021.
