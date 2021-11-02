Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Quoted in Press TV Report: "Biden Asks Sudan’s Military to Hand Power Back to People
Thursday, 28 October 2021 7:34 PM
Press TV
US President Joe Biden has called for the restoration of the civilian-led government in Sudan, following the military coup that happened shortly after Washington’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa landed in the country.
The Biden administration claimed that US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman was in Sudan to encourage cooperation between civilian and military leaders of Khartoum’s transitional government, but his presence in the country on the eve of the coup has been shrouded in mystery.
Biden’s remarks came following criticism from the White House, State Department and international governments and groups who also urged Sudanese military leaders to hand over power to the civilian government.
Biden cited the opposition from the African Union, Arab League, European Union, International Monetary Fund and the United Nations Security Council as sending an “overwhelming and clear message.”
“The Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored,” Biden said.
The US president also called for the Sudanese military to release all those arrested and restore the institutions of the country’s transitional government.
“The events of recent days are a grave setback, but the United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and their non-violent struggle to advance the goals of Sudan’s revolution,” he said.
The United States created the political atmosphere in the Republic of Sudan that to the military coup in the African country, according to an African American journalist .
Biden claimed that the United States stands with the people of Sudan, but, according to African American journalist Abayomi Azikiwe, Washington created the political atmosphere in the Republic of Sudan that to the military coup in the African country.
Azikiwe, editor at the Pan-African News Wire, warned in an interview with Press TV that there is no solution to the African crisis as along as imperialist countries continue to interfere in the internal affairs of these countries.
“Although the United States claims it is shocked and dismayed by the military seizure of power in the Republic of Sudan, it was Washington which has created the political atmosphere for these events,” Azikiwe said.
“The previous administration of President Donald Trump saw shifting the domestic and foreign policy of Sudan as a foreign policy achievement. Trump demanded that the Transitional Sovereign Council under Gen. al-Burhan and interim Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok ‘normalize’ relations with Israel as well as agreeing to pay hundreds of millions of US dollars to survivors of victims of terrorist attacks carried out years ago in 1998 and 2000. These mandates by Washington has created tensions and divisions within the Transitional administration,” he stated.
No comments:
Post a Comment