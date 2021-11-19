Africans Express Solidarity with Ethiopia Protesting Foreign Interference
November 19, 2021
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MoFA) announced that African countries have expressed solidarity with Ethiopia protesting foreign interference.
MoFA spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said yesterday that African countries have been extending unreserved supports to Ethiopia’s move towards protecting sovereignty of the country as the government has been doing its level best to inform African fellows and also international community to understand the situation on the ground.
Africans are also voicing against the concerted fake news being reported by some international media outlets about the country. They are taking the Ethiopian issue as their matter as well, he said.
Kenya’s ministry of foreign Affairs also told U.S officials that they believed in Ethiopia’s wisdom and the country will solve its matter independently without external interference. “We must believe in the fortitude and wisdom of the Ethiopian people because in the end the solutions will come from them. President Kenyatta believes Ethiopia’s Issue as a friend and as a neighbor of Ethiopia. We believe in the potential of Ethiopia to a resolution to the current crises. What we must do as neighbors is to support,” said Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya during a joint press conference with the Secretary of State of U.S.
The ministry rejected the systematic arrest of the workers of international humanitarian organizations and no one is arrested just because of their profession, or identity. Accusation from some international aid organizations concerning the implementation of the State of Emergency is baseless, and no one is arrested just because of their identity and professional background.People are not detained just because of their ethnic background. If the police found them free of their suspected involvement in prohibited activities as stated in the State of Emergency implementation procedure, police will immediately release them.
Vienna convention is being well observed in line with implementing the State of Emergency in the light of handling of issues related to the workers of international organizations in the country, he noted.
Reports on the detention of UN personnel have nothing to do with the organization that they are working for. The state of emergency enacted by the government is to protect the sovereignty of the county and also protecting citizens from threat. If there is any individual who is against the enacted law it may be accountable for what they did, it is not from their background. It is not just because of who they are rather it is what they are doing. The government is holding accountable only those who found contravened the laws incorporated in the State of Emergency.
On the other hand international media outlets are also distorting the fact on the ground and reports on the siege of Addis Ababa by the TPLF and its affiliates are concocted by media outlets to create hysteria and disorient the government from its duty like CNN, New York Times, the BBC and Reuters.
He stated that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) had welcomed President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta in Addis Ababa and the two leaders discussed on bilateral issues. Likewise the premier also had phone calls with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and prime minister of Sweden Stefan Löfvenand discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.
The Ministry has also strongly condemned the recent bomb attacks in Kampala, Uganda. The Government of Ethiopia stated its solidarity with the government of Uganda in fighting terrorism. The Government extends condolences to the families of people who have lost their lives due to the bombing in the city.
The Ethiopian Herald November 19/2021
