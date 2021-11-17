Egypt, Burundi Condemn Kampala Bombings
Burundian President Evariste Ndyayishimiye extended his heartfelt condolences to President Yoweri Museveni, to the families of the victims and to the Ugandan people he described as brotherly.
Umar Kashaka Journalist @New Vision
Egypt and Burundi have strongly condemned Tuesday's terrorist attacks in Kampala.
The attacks that occurred outside the Central Police Station and along Parliament Avenue in Kampala left six people dead and over 35 injured.
'Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the martyrs from the police force, as we stand in support of Uganda against these cowardly acts,' Egypt's assistant deputy minister of foreign affairs Mohamed El-hamzawi said in a tweet a few hours ago.
'Burundi will spare no efforts in tackling any kind of barbarity and terrorism,' he wrote on his Twitter handle.
Former US ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac also took to Twitter to say she was saddened to hear the explosions in Kampala.
'My thoughts and prayers are with the people of the beautiful Pearl of Africa,' she said.
