Fauci Warns of ‘Breakthrough Infections’ Among Those Vaccinated for Covid-19
Wednesday, 17 November 2021 2:08 AM
Press TV
People against vaccinating for the Covid-19 virus protest in front of Pfizer world headquarters on November 13, 2021 in New York City. (AFP photo)
US top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has warned about “breakthrough infections” among those vaccinated for the Covid-19.
In a pretaped interview aired at the 2021 STAT Summit, Dr. Fauci further suggested that a three-shot vaccine should be the standard amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"You're going to see breakthrough infections, even more so than we see now among the vaccinated," said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
‘Booster shots not an add-on’
The chief medical advisor to the president of the United States had warned earlier that the number of cases were not supposed to drop during the winter.
Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations will not go down in the winter, top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci suggests.
"The somewhat unnerving aspect of it is that if you keep the level of dynamics of the virus in the community at a high level -- obviously the people who are most most vulnerable are the unvaccinated -- but when you have a virus as transmissible as delta, in the context of waning immunity, that dynamic is going to negatively impact even the vaccinated people. So it's a double whammy," Fauci said in the latest interview.
He also stressed the importance of booster shots, asserting that they should not be promoted as a an add-on, an idea projected partly in the country’s vaccine mandate, which requires only two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
"I happen to believe as an immunologist and infectious disease person, that a third shot boost for an mRNA is likely -- should be part of the actual standard regimen, where a booster isn't a luxury; a booster isn't an add-on; and a booster is part of what the original regimen should be -- so that when we look back on this, we're going to see that boosters are essential for an optimal vaccine regimen," he said.
Over 763 thousand people have died due to the virus and more than 47 million cases reported so far in the US.
According to the US federal data, the national reported average for new cases has surged to more than 80,000 on a daily basis.
