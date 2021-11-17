TWO PEOPLE KILLED DURING FRESH ANTI-COUP PROTESTS IN SUDAN
NOVEMBER 17, 2021
November 17, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Two protesters were killed by gunshots in Khartoum North, said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said on Wednesday.
Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese took to t support the restoration of the civilian-led transitional government and Prime Minister Hamdok.
The demonstrations are taking place in the three cities of the capital Khartoum, Madani, Nyala, El Fasher, El-Geneina, Dongla and several towns of the Northern state among others.
“Two civilians were killed with live ammunition during today’s anti-coup processions in Khartoum North,” said the CCSD.
“One was shot in the head, and the second was shot in the neck,” added the pro-democracy independent group.
Reports from several towns indicate that the security forces use tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the demonstration.
Several civilians were wounded and some are in critical condition, according to the CCSD.
Since the morning of October 25, the Sudanese authorities have shut down the internet services to discourage protests against the widely rejected coup.
23 days after the coup the internet blackout continues in Sudan.
“Update: Internet in Sudan remains largely disrupted for a 23rd day despite three court rulings for the restoration of service following the coup,” internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said on Wednesday.
The observatory added that many of the remaining fixed-line telecommunications networks were also cut.
Fixed-line services are available to a few users in Sudan, with almost all users reliant on mobile communications.
