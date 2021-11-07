US Occupiers’ Military Convoy Leaves Syria’s Hasakah for Northern Iraq
Sunday, 07 November 2021 6:18 PM
Press TV
The file photo shows a US military convoy. (Photo by Syria’s official news agency SANA)
A large convoy of 270 US military vehicles carrying weapons and military equipment has reportedly been dispatched from Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah to northern Iraq, in one of the largest evacuation operations carried out by American occupation forces in recent years.
Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported on Sunday that a US military convoy consisting of 150 refrigerator trucks and 120 covered flatbed carriers, along with armored vehicles, has left the American military base at Kharab al-Jeer Airport for Iraqi territory through the illegal al-Waleed border crossing.
Following the evacuation, another US military convoy of 79 vehicles, along with several oil tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil, left the al-Ya’rubiyah region toward Iraq after crossing al-Waleed border crossing.
Back in October, a convoy of more than 30 US military trucks along with tankers transported stolen Syrian oil from Hasakah to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.
Senior US officials admit that oil was the main reason that kept American troops in Syria.
The convoy was also accompanied by dozens of new Hummer military vehicles and a number of vehicles belonging to the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF, a US-backed alliance of Kurdish militants operating against Damascus, currently controls areas in northern and eastern Syria.
The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oil fields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.
Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.
Former US president Donald Trump had openly admitted on several occasions that oil was the main reason which kept US troops in Syria.
After failing to oust the Syrian government through proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.
