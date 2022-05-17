Consultative Meeting of Political Bureau of Central Committee of WPK Held Again
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, guided the consultative meeting.
Attending the meeting were members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee.
Present there as observers were officials of the state emergency epidemic prevention sector and a leading official of the Ministry of Public Health.
The Political Bureau heard the report of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters on the spread of the epidemic as of May 15.
The consultative meeting intensively discussed the issue of reexamining the nationwide anti-epidemic situation after the state epidemic prevention system was switched over to the top emergency anti-epidemic system and quickly correcting the deviations revealed in the supply of medicines.
Referring to the supply of medicines throughout the country, the respected General Secretary analyzed the current situation in which the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee issued an emergency order to immediately release and timely supply the state reserve medicines to swiftly contain and control the spread of the epidemic and an order for all pharmacies to switch over to the 24-hour operation system, but the system is not yet mobile, the orders have not yet been carried out properly and medicines have not been supplied to pharmacies in time.
Saying that the medicines provided by the state have not been supplied to inhabitants through pharmacies correctly in time, he noted it is because officials of the Cabinet and public health sector in charge of the supply have not their own themselves into their job, without a correct understanding of the present crisis and only talking about the spirit of devotedly serving the people. He strongly criticized the Cabinet and public health sector for their irresponsible work attitude and organizing and executing ability.
Pointing out the fact that judicial and prosecutorial sectors that are obliged to powerfully guarantee the implementation of the Party’s policies by law have failed to exercise legal supervision and control properly and correct various undesirable practices in the handling and sale of medicines across the country so as to make the administrative order concerning the supply of medicines be immediately and exactly carried out, he censured the director of the Central Public Prosecutors Office for the negligence and dereliction of his duty without feeling any responsibility and compunction and playing any role.
He referred to a series of deviations revealed in the overall epidemic prevention work and took practical measures for correcting them immediately.
He issued a specific order of the chairman of the WPK Central Military Commission for immediately stabilizing the supply of medicines in Pyongyang Municipality by committing the powerful forces of the military medical field of the People’s Army.
He said that if all leading officials do not exert themselves and fully display their fighting spirit, extraordinary ability and wisdom, they cannot take the strategic initiative in the ongoing anti-epidemic war.
Stressing that officials should not allow any slightest imperfection and vulnerable points by maintaining high tension and vigilance in the acute anti-epidemic war and scrupulously organizing and guiding every work in a scientific way, he said that they should lead the anti-epidemic campaign with effective work and beneficial results.
On the basis of the detailed analysis of the present anti-epidemic situation of the country, he discussed ways for enforcing the anti-epidemic policies more efficiently and indicated the orientation and goal for the immediate struggle.
The consultative meeting also discussed the issue of improving the state’s administrative control over the emergency anti-epidemic work, the issue of thoroughly ensuring the hygienic safety of medicines at pharmacies, the issue of further strengthening the legal control over the anti-epidemic work and the issue of enhancing the state’s capability for coping with crisis.
Just after ending the meeting, he visited pharmacies in Pyongyang Municipality to acquaint himself with the supply of medicines.
He was accompanied by Jo Yong Won and Kim Tok Hun, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, Choe Kyong Chol, minister of Public Health, and senior officials of relevant departments of the Party Central Committee.
According to his instruction, members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee visited pharmacies in Pyongyang to learn about their situation.
He dropped in at pharmacies in Taedonggang District and learnt in detail about the supply and sale of medicines.
He acquainted himself in detail with what kind of medicines have been supplied to them after the top emergency epidemic prevention system was in operation, whether medicines have been kept as required by regulations, whether the pharmacies have been turned into a 24-hour service system, whether they hold consultations with patients, what kinds of antipyretics and antibiotics they have and what kinds of medicines inhabitants demanded most now and how much they cost.
He repeatedly stressed the need to correct the vulnerable points in medicine supply system and take strong measures for transporting medicines.
Saying that most of the pharmacies have not been arranged so as to properly fulfil their function and are in such a poor situation that they don’t have medicine stores separately except showcases, he also pointed out the situation in which saleswomen offer service without wearing proper white gowns and hygienic environment that does not reach the standard.
Noting that today’s anti-epidemic campaign is that of the people, for the people and by the people, he repeatedly called on all the officials to make selfless, devoted efforts for the good of the people with the mindset that they would bear full responsibility for the security and well-being of the country and people.
