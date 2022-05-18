Deterring TPLF’s Another Round of Attack
wendimagegn — May 17, 2022
The terrorist TPLF group has been beating the drums of war failing to recall learning from its previous mistakes. As things stand at present, following the provocative actions of TPLF, tensions have been running high with the criminal enterprise increasing its hawkish acts.
As a consequence of the terrorist TPLF group’s deeds, most of the noncombatants residing in the two areas have been battling a vast number of life challenges that need a speedy solution.
In point of fact, though responding to the rising humanitarian need of noncombatants is not a walk in the park, the federal government and humanitarian organizations have been providing the Tigray population with humanitarian assistance.
In the wake of the humiliating defeat, the terrorist TPLF group has been acting like a chicken with its head cut off and upping the ante in the northern part of the country. It is no hyperbole to say, the group has suffered significant losses despite the crimes are not far short of genocide. Despite the federal government’s continuous endeavor to restore peace and tranquility, the terrorist TPLF has continued its criminal acts.
It is quite disappointing to see the group has been fully engaged in bringing escalatory words into play that can rupture the longstanding relationship among people. Some of the enablers of the terrorist TPLF group residing at home and abroad have been engaged in a smear campaign against the federal government.
As the terrorist TPLF group and its partners in crimes are different ends of the same snake, they have been sparing no effort to create insecurity and havoc, and move the country into uncharted territory. In place of returning to normal the existing circumstances of the country, the terrorist TPLF group has been engaged in saber-rattling undertakings that can put the lives of civilians at risk more than ever before.
According to reliable sources, there are signals that the terrorist TPLF group has been ratcheting up tension in the northern part of the country undermining its preceding murders perpetrated in the two states. They have been leaving no stone to make the two areas a scene of various wars with multi-players involved.
Aside from camouflaging its nefarious deeds and intimidating a catastrophic escalation, the terrorist TPLF group has been moving heaven and earth to lay the blame at the federal government door. What’s more, the criminal enterprise has been mounting hostility and throwing cold water on the efforts of the federal government for peace and is ready to open fire.
There has been mounting evidence that the terrorist group is mobilizing millions of militants to attack Ethiopia.
To repel the provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF group and respond to the possible second-round invasion, the Ethiopian government is strengthening its deterring capacity.
The terrorist TPLF continues military belligerence, fully disregarding the plight of innocent civilians which they claim to represent and defend and mobilize ethnic Tigrayans under the age of 50 to assault Amhara lands, Welkait, Tegede, and Telemt Amhara Identity Committee said.
The committee further highlighted that the criminal faction has made extensive preparations to launch another round of war and especially target the people of Amhara. TPLF recently ordered every ethnic Tigrayan under the age of 50 to get prepared for the war on the Welkait, Tegede, and Telemt fronts.
Approached by local media, the Lisane Gifuan Organization Chairperson Abiyu Belew said the people of Ethiopians especially those who live in the Welkait, Tegede, and Telemt have to be well prepared to repulse TPLF’s invasion back and foil its attempt to dismantle the country. The rebellious clique has to be demolished once and for forever.
“The call we made is a matter of survival as TPLF aims to restore power at the expense of Ethiopia’s sovereignty and the invasion of the fascist group must be aborted for good. TPLF started attacking Amhara and dismantling Ethiopia since it was in the 4 Kilo Palace. Every action of them is well known, the leaders are desperate now, and we do have ample evidence for their long preparation for the war. Ethiopia does have a committed and able defense force to crush the TPLF. Here, the measures taken should bring a lasting solution to all Ethiopian problems.”
The Organization’s Public Relation Chalachew Abay expressed his belief that the people of Tigray do not embrace TPLF’s call for arms and the faction forced to send their children to war otherwise they will not get ration from the food and non-food aid. “We don’t need war and turmoil, but if TPLF has seriously pushed the war, it has to be beaten for good. While the clique has made it compulsory for the people of Tigray to take part in the war with the rest of Ethiopia, the so-called Tigray scholars could hardly devise possible solutions to depart the public from the bandits.”
The international community has to well comprehend the warmonger behaviors of the terrorist TPLF and understand Ethiopia’s reality instead of sponsoring conflict, Chalachew emphasized.
Enemy quarters had better think twice and refrain from further provocations as the country’s armed forces are in heightened readiness to repulse any possible attacks and defend their people, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) said.
The Premier made the above remark in the award-giving ceremony to Ethiopian joint forces that successfully repulsed TPLF aggression hosted in the Amhara State capital Bahir Dar yesterday.
Abiy, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), stated that the government is taking every step so that the destructive forces will not have a foothold in the country and Ethiopia’s committed and disciplined army has enabled it to repulse any threats.
The Premier emphasized that enemies of Ethiopia shouldn’t miscalculate and attack the country assuming the people are divided in ethnic lines, language, and religious and political differences. Though Ethiopians do have differences in some aspects, they have been always standing as one whenever the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their country is threatened. ENDF, federal police, special forces, and other security forces have made history when internal betrayals and external historical foes of the country tried to fall Ethiopia apart.
“Today’s recognition and prize given to security forces is an accreditation forwarded to all Ethiopians who paid noble sacrifices for the unity and integrity of their country.”
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said that the government as always has a firm belief in resolving differences in a peaceful manner; however, he stressed the former’s heightened readiness for any possible attacks from the terrorist TPLF.
“We always prioritize peace and peaceful options, but if TPLF attempts to attack Ethiopia, lasting and sustainable measures would confidently be taken.”
For the Amhara State Chief Administrator Yilkal Kefale (Ph.D.), Ethiopia’s existence is guaranteed by the blood and bones of its sons and daughters.
Though the terrorist TPLF invaded Amhara and Afar states and caused loss of immense property damages, the people of the two states along with Ethiopian brothers and sisters have successfully repulsed the faction’s offense and inflicted significant harm to the clique in Mekelle.
Yilkal further pointed out that TPLF can’t learn from its mistakes at all and lasting measures will be taken if it drums a war trumpet for another round; this program is a reference for the past and for the future. Though the war brought human and material loss, it was an occurrence where the unity of Ethiopia was guaranteed.
“Places, where the terrorist group committed massacres in Amhara and Afar states including Chena, Gaynt, Gashena, Qobo, Dessie, Boru Meda, Shoa Robit and Kombolcha, Werke, Dire Roqa, Tsagbij, and Kemise, have been flaming as fire and reflecting Ethiopians’ unity. The ENDF, Amhara State Special Forces, regional security structure including Fano, militia and the public at large deserve recognition and gratitude for their relentless effort to rescue Ethiopia from being fall apart.”
The recognition and gratitude ceremony was graced by the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and other senior government officials, high-ranking officials of the ENDF and state chiefs as well as noble investors and other public figures.
Visiting the preparation of the Ethiopian defense forces station in Sekota town, Waghimra Administration Zone of Amhara State, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) has praised members of the heroic national forces of the Central Command of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and held a discussion with communities of the area.
During the course of his meeting with members of the command, he said yesterday that he was honored to have spent time with Ethiopia’s heroic national forces of the central command.
“Many have sacrificed in services to the nation and the larger vision of a greater Ethiopia. Sacrifice, handwork, knowledge, compassion, and unity will take our nation to its deserved heights,” the Premier added.
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
The Ethiopian Herald 17 May 2022
