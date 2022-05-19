Eritrea Foremost Ally of Ethiopia: MoFA
wendimagegn — May 18, 2022
ADDIS ABABA – As Eritrea has been Ethiopia’s foremost security and political ally, the two countries are now getting ready various pacts aiming at boosting economic cooperation and strengthening people to people ties, so said Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MoFA).
Presenting MoFA’s nine months’ performance report to the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen said that Eritrea has stood with Ethiopia during the latter’s difficult time. It is high time to beef up the two sisterly countries’ economic cooperation like the security and political ones.
Currently, the two sides are strengthening ties, Demeke said. Adding that various activities are being done to develop frameworks for putting in place infrastructure that facilitate cross-border trade, usage of ports, trade exchange, custom services and immigration, as well as other frameworks that could benefit the people of the two countries.
He further stated that the joint campaigns of Ethiopian and Eritrea Diasporas have played an indispensable role in fighting against some western countries’ pressures on Ethiopia.
“Ethiopians and Eritreans have to continue working hard in unison in a bid to achieve their common interests curbing interference and enhancing people-to-people ties.”
He also hailed members of Ethiopians and Eritreans Diasporas for standing against the coordinated foreign forces’ pressure targeting the two countries.
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
The Ethiopian herald may 18/2022
