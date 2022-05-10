Hermela Says U.S. Obsesses to Divide Horn
wendimagegn — May 10, 2022
ADDIS ABABA- The U.S. has been working to keep the Horn of Africa divided and to take control of the region’s security apparatus translated into capitalizing on its interest, a renowned Ethiopian-American Independent Journalist Hermela Aregawi said.
“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) was a noble prize-winning recipient in 2019 and a task forward to November 2020 he is a genocide overnight. You get it to ask why?” Hermela posed a question during her stay with The Jimmy Dore Show. The Horn of Africa is a geopolitically important area and a lot of trade goes through in the region and that is why the U.S. is obsessed with Ethiopia. The U.S. does not care about Ethiopia or anything else and its obsession intensified by the fact that the Horn is a very strategic region.
“TPLF has been an ethno-fascist force that has kept the entire Horn of Africa divided. When you divide people you make war, and looting resources possible, as well as you make it possible for the imperialist to take way more than a fair share. When you have somebody like PM Abiy, literally a tripartite alliance that was created in January 2020 between Somalia and Eritrea presidents but the U.S. don’t like that so much. They don’t like unity.”
“The biggest thing is that if they don’t keep the Horn divided, then the region can actually become self-sufficient. So, Ethiopia has a lot of issues like any other country and they even ask if we want to become more self-sufficient which means… we are talking about economic development and we want to control our security apparatus,” the journalist elaborated.
As to her, if TPLF is in power, the U.S. handles the security of the Horn of Africa and Eritrea has been actually incredibly resistant to imperialism. “I would argue that they were the Cuba of Africa and they are a bad example for everybody else to know that Africa can survive for 30 plus years resisting imperialism.”
BY MULATU BELACHEW
The Ethiopian herald may 10/2022
