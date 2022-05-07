Jazz: The Invisible Diplomat
wendimagegn — May 7, 2022
Jazz is a language that connects people from different cultures. Jazz needs proper ears to hear and attention to listen. It also needs a passion to enjoy the melody in it. Jazz is also a diplomacy that needs not only listening, but also performing. Jazz is also a conversation between musicians, music instruments and the audience. These three entities may have a total difference in character and nature, but they also have something in common which cannot be expressed in words.
Lately, Jazz day has been marked all over the world. Here in Ethiopia, the day was observed at U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa. On the event several art lovers and pioneers in Ethiopian Jazz history have adorned the day. This year’s International Jazz Day theme was “A Call for Global Peace and Unity”, to renew the importance of jazz as a means of achieving understanding and peace through dialogue and diplomacy.
The cultural significance of Jazz music is unquestionable. Jazz can also be considered as a diplomat that binds people of the world. Here in Ethiopia, Jazz has its own colour. Due to the effort of pioneer Jazz musicians, Ethio- Jazz is developed. This shows the dynamic nature of Jazz music from West Africa to the U.S then back to Africa.
The rhythm of Jazz music is brought to the United States of America from West Africa. Then the art transferred itself into another dimension and has become part of American culture. This shows the uniqueness of Jazz. This is a true indication that the cultural value of Jazz music is not only confined among the people of America, it has also affected the whole world.
In an exclusive interview with this journalist, Douglas Johnston, Cultural Affairs Officer for the U.S Embassy in Addis Ababa, said that Jazz day is celebrated all over the world to remember the contribution of Jazz music to peace and unity. In America, Jazz music has a special place in the heart of most citizens. Like that of America, Jazz is also one of the popular music here in Ethiopia. Thus, organizing such an event at the U.S embassy can unite people from different cultures into one podium under the umbrella of Jazz Music.
According to Johnston, music is a language and Jazz music has extra languages for it includes innovation and explorations that includes new types of rhythms that ignites the soul and the body of listeners. All the musical instruments in Jazz music have their own tempos and rhythm. This gives additional taste to listeners.
When Jazz music is played, it is the musical instruments that are doing the talk, but listeners and musicians also have unspoken words. The three entities may not use words to speak, but they have ways of conveying messages to each other. This creates harmony between them. The feeling of the Jazz rhythm within the heart of player and listeners creates an unspeakable vibe that pushes them to move their body in rhythm.
The confluence of history and culture in the strong cultural bonds between the United States of America and Ethiopia are celebrated through the life force of music. While New Orleans, Louisiana is often called the birthplace of jazz, the African continent also lays claim to being its original cradle. The rhythms and melodies of African nations were carried across the Atlantic to meld with those of other nations and flourish in the new world.
The Jazz day that was marked at the U.S Embassy honoured both one of the most significant American-born art forms and the importance of jazz in Ethiopian culture. Ethio-jazz band “Jazbyssinia” played for an enraptured audience of more than 100 Ethiopian musical and cultural enthusiasts and members of diplomatic corps, while they enjoyed an American-style Barbecue.
According to the National Museum of American History, Jazz emerged out of African-American musical traditions that mixed with others and gradually it emerged from a blend of ragtime, marches, blues, and other kinds of music.
At first, jazz was mostly for dancing. In later years, people would sit and listen to it. Jazz developed a series of different styles including traditional jazz, swing, bebop, cool jazz, and jazz-rock, among others. Now in this latter period, Jazz has found its finger print in Ethiopia. Thanks to the contribution of Ethiopian Jazz lovers, Ethio-jazz has become one of the unique Jazz styles.
BY LEULSEGED WORKU
The Ethiopian Herald 7 May 2022
