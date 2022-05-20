Poland Ready to Build Bases for Permanent NATO Presence
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawicki stressed that "permanent NATO bases" should appear in countries on the alliance’s eastern flank
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP
WARSAW, May 19. /TASS/. The Polish authorities are in favor of building military bases to permanently station NATO forces, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawicki said at a conference Thursday.
"Permanent NATO bases" should appear in countries on the alliance’s eastern flank, Morawicki said. "Poland is prepared to build bases" for the permanent stationing of the alliance’s light forces, he added.
"Russia should know that we will not cede any inch of NATO’s territory," the premier said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that NATO had bolstered its presence near Russia’s western borders, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The president ordered a plan to boost Russia’s military potential along the borders, Peskov said.
No comments:
Post a Comment