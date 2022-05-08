Putin Congratulates Leaders, People of CIS States, Abkhazia, South Ossetia with May 9
The Russian leader underscored in his congratulations that "it is a common duty today to prevent a restoration of Nazism that brought so much suffering to the people of various states"
MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations with the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War to leaders and people of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as to the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine, the Kremlin announced on its Website Sunday.
"In his congratulations, the President of Russia particularly emphasize that, on this day, we pay our tribute of appreciation and respect to the warriors and home front workers, who crushed Nazism at a price of countless casualties and hardships," the statement says.
The Russian leader underscored in his congratulations that "it is a common duty today to prevent a restoration of Nazism that brought so much suffering to the people of various states."
"It is necessary to preserve and hand over to our descendants the truth about the wartime events, our common spiritual values and traditions of fraternal friendship," the telegrams say. Overall, Putin wished new generations to be worthy of the memory of their fathers and grandfathers.
Addressing the leaders of foreign states, Putin relayed words of gratitude to the veterans, wished them good health, welfare and longevity, the Kremlin said.
Congratulations to leaders of Donbass republics, citizens of Ukraine
"In his congratulation telegrams for the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Russian leader noted that our servicemen, just like their ancestors, are fighting together to liberate their soil from the Nazi filth, and expressed his certainty that victory will be our, just like in 1945," the Kremlin said.
The Russian president underscored in his address to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the people of Ukraine that "a revanche of ideological successors of those defeated during the Great Patriotic War is unacceptable."
According to the address, also published at the Kremlin website Sunday, Putin pointed out that, 77 years ago, thanks to the bravery and heroism of front fighters and partisans, resilience and dedication of home front workers, Nazism was crushed, "which sought to enslave Europe, and which brought pain and suffering to tens of millions of people."
"The countless casualties, sustained in the name of our common Victory, have become essential for our life and freedom. This memory must not be left in oblivion," the Russian leader underscored, adding that, unfortunately, Nazism today "again raises its head and seeks to impose its barbaric, inhuman order."
In general, the Russian leader sincerely congratulated Ukrainian veterans and citizens of Ukraine with the Victory Day, calling it "a common great celebration". The Russian President wished the veterans spiritual fortitude, good health and longevity, and peace and fair future for all people of Ukraine.
