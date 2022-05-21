Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in Sochi on May 23 — Kremlin Spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it will be a bilateral contact the two presidents agreed during the jubilee summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin Mikhail Metzel/TASS
MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will hold talks in Russia’s Sochi on Monday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Putin’s meeting with Lukashenko in Sochi is scheduled for Monday," he said, adding that it will be a bilateral contact the two presidents agreed during the jubilee summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, in Moscow on May 16.
According to earlier reports, Putin is expected to hold a meeting of the presidium of the State Council on May 25. Peskov refrained from commenting on Putin’s other plans for the coming week.
