MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. During the day, Russian air defense forces downed six Ukrainian drones, including one above Snake Island, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.
He added that Russian forces also intercepted a Tochka-U tactical missile and three Ukrainian Smerch rockets.
"During the day, Russian missile forces and artillery hit 6 control posts, 178 personnel and combat vehicle concentration areas, 3 reinforced bunkers, as well as 28 artillery units at firing positions, including a Smerch multiple launch rocket system near the settlement of Beryozovka," Konashenkov said.
Russian Aerospace Forces eliminated 28 Ukrainian company strongholds and two ammunition depots. "During the day, Russian Aerospace Forces hit 28 Ukrainian Armed Forces company strongholds and two ammunition depots near settlements of Petrovskoye and Zhovtnevoye via precision air-based missiles," he said.
Russian aviation hit 33 personnel and combat vehicle concentration areas during the day. Konashenkov specified that the airstrikes eliminated up to 90 nationalists and disabled 18 combat vehicles.
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Armed Forces eliminated 864 Ukrainian drones and 3,067 armored vehicles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman announced.
"Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, [Russian forces] eliminated: 165 planes, 125 helicopters, 864 drones, 304 missile air defense systems, 3,067 tanks and other armored vehicles, 372 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,514 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 2,913 special automobile vehicles," he said.
