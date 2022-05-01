Russian Aviation Destroys S-300 Systems, Ammunition and Fuel Warehouses in Ukraine
Russian air defense systems also destroy two Ukrainian Su-24M aircraft, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Major General Igor Konashenkov said
© Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS
MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two S-300 missile systems and damaged two warehouses with ammunition and fuel on Ukrainian territory, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Sunday.
"Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the areas of the settlements of Zaporozhye and Artemovsk. Two ammunition and fuel warehouses in the areas of the settlements of Privolnoe and Shevchenko of the Zaporozhye region were hit, as well as 15 strongholds and areas of concentration of forces and equipment," he said.
The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a hangar with weapons and ammunition delivered from the United States and European countries to the Odessa region using Oniks missiles and destroyed the runway of a military airfield, Konashenkov added. "High-precision Onyx missiles destroyed a hangar with weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries at a military airfield in the Odessa region and also destroyed the runway," he said.
Seven military facilities of Ukraine were hit by high-precision missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces, including three warehouses of missile weapons and ammunition, Konashenkov added. "High-precision air-launched missile of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit seven military facilities of Ukraine, including four areas of concentration of forces and military equipment, as well as three warehouses of missile and artillery weapons and ammunition in the areas of the settlements of Berezovoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, Slatino and Barvenkovo in the Kharkov region," he said.
At the same time, Russian air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian Su-24M aircraft, 12 drones, and two Tochka-U missiles. "Russian air defense systems shot down two Su-24M bombers of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Kharkov region. Also 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed during the night," Konashenkov said.
Around 150 aircraft, as well as 672 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 312 multiple launch rocket systems of Ukraine have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.
"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 145 aircraft, 112 helicopters, 672 unmanned aerial vehicles, 281 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,703 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 312 multiple launch rocket systems have been destroyed," Konashenkov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.
