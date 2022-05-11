Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Algeria for Talks
ALGIERS, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Algeria with a working visit to hold talks on Tuesday with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra.
The two diplomats last met in early April, when Lamamra visited Moscow as part of an Arab League delegation for negotiations on Ukraine.
Russia’s top diplomat last visited Algeria in 2019. His latest visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.
The two foreign ministers are likely to discuss fight against terrorism. Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev said earlier in an interview with TASS that Algeria had been making its contribution to the International Counterterrorism Database established on Russia’s initiative.
The Arab world is also seeking peace in Ukraine. In early April, the Arab League said it was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine, and a delegation led by Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit was sent to Moscow from Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, the UAE and Sudan.
The Al Arabiya television channel reported citing its sources that the Arab League was prepared to offer its mediation to Russia and Ukraine and to host the negotiations. However, the group announced no specific initiatives a month after the report. As a member of the Arab League contract group, Algeria is likely to use today’s negotiations to discuss the efforts towards peace in Ukraine.
Russia, Algeria plan to sign document confirming new quality of relations - Lavrov
"All these years we have been actively developing trade and economic cooperation," Russia’s top diplomat said at a meeting with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra
MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia and Algeria plan to sign a treaty confirming a new quality of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"All these years we have been actively developing trade and economic cooperation," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra.
Lavrov noted that given "the rapidly developing friendly ties" in order to maintain the high level of cooperation the countries plan to sign "a new inter-state strategic document, which will reflect the new quality of our relations."
Russia’s top diplomat last visited Algeria in 2019. His latest visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed on April 4, 2001 promotes the development of political dialogue and stepping up cooperation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow and Algeria are united by strong and friendly relations, highlighting plans to foster military and technical cooperation with the republic. In 2020 Putin also announced that he hoped Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune would pay a visit to Russia.
Algeria is among Russia’s three major trade partners in Africa.
