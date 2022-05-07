South Sudan’s President in “Good” Health, Clarifies Minister
South Sudan's Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomoru speaking at the funeral service of Mwai Kibaki at Nyayo stadium in Kenya last week (ST)
May 5, 2022 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s government has refuted claims that President Salva Kiir was unwell, saying the latter is “in good health”.
In an interview with Sudan Tribune on Thursday, Cabinet Affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro advised the public to ignore “hateful rumours coming from critics abroad and on social media” against the South Sudanese leader.
“People should not listen to lies on social media and those spreading hate in the diaspora. I have been with His Excellency the president and I can assure you he is fine, healthy, and working now as I speak to you. His voice has improved and there is no problem with it,” explained the minister.
He added, “His [Kiir] health is perfect. There is nothing to worry about”.
Last week, concerns arouse after the South Sudanese leader failed to speak at the funeral service of the fallen Kenyan leader, Mwai Kibaki.
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta announced at Nyayo Stadium that his South Sudanese counterpart could not speak due to a voice challenge.
But the Cabinet Affairs minister, who spoke on behalf of Kiir, downplayed the situation, insisting the latter is now is “healthy and working normally”.
Separately, South Sudan’s Information minister, Michael Makuei equally confirmed that President Kiir has now recovered and was in good health
He instead wondered whether someone who falls sick never recovers.
Makuei, also the government spokesperson, disputed rumours that the president underwent a knee surgery during his recent visit to United Arab Emanates (UAE), saying Kiir was on a working visit to the Gulf country.
“The President is in good health and is now in the country,” he stressed.
Multiple sources at the presidency, however, told Sudan Tribune they have not seen the president chatting normally with his aides and security officers since he returned to the young nation, an indication he is either too tired or exhausted.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment