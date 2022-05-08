Sudanese Congress Party Confirms They Will Not Participate in Dialogue Process
SCoP leader Omer al-Diguair speaks to the media in Khartoum on November 29, 2021 (ST photo)
May 7, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) said, on Saturday that they will not participate in a meeting facilitated by the UN, AU and IGAD mechanism next week.
The tripartite mechanism plans to convene an intra-Sudanese meeting on 10-12 May to discuss ways to settle the political crisis in Sudan.
The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) say the talks should focus on how to end the military role in politics and establish a civilian transitional authority to achieve the democratic transition.
For their part, the military say that the process should bring all the political groups to reach a joint platform, stressing that they would hand over power only if they end their divisions.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the SCoP, which is part of the FFC coalition, reiterated their rejection of the proposal made by the tripartite mechanism to take part in the preparatory meeting.
“This rejection has been based on our previously declared position (within the FFC) that we will not be part of any political process that does not lead to end the coup and its consequences, and to restore the path of civil democratic transition through a full civil authority”.
The statement further stressed that this preparatory meeting does not pave the way to achieving this goal.
“Because it misidentifies the nature of the crisis, its parties and issues and legitimizes the arguments of the coup through which its leaders want to hide their motives (…).”
The head of the Sovereign Council refuses to hand over the chairmanship of the council to a civilian leader chosen by the FFC, to give their economic activities to the government and to merge the RSF militias into the national army.
The military rulers pledged to create a conducive environment for the dialogue process through three measures including the release of political detainees, the end of violence against protesters, and the lift of the state of emergency.
However, legal groups say there are still in jail over 30 political activists of the Resistance Committees. Also, the police forces recently used excessive force to disperse protesters and killed one of them.
