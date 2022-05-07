US in Fact Admits it Coordinates Ukraine’s Military Operations Against Russia - Speaker
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The United States has in fact admitted that it is involved in coordinating Ukraine’s combat operations and thereby is participating in military actions against Russia, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.
"The US is taking part in the military operations in Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Today, Washington is basically coordinating and engineering military operations, thus directly participating in the military actions against our country."
The speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament pointed out that he was not speaking only about the supply of arms and hardware.
"By demanding that leaks about intelligence exchange with Ukraine be plugged, US President [Joe] Biden admitted that Washington had been declassified," Volodin said. "The US leadership should also be held accountable for the crimes committed by the Kiev Nazi regime in Ukraine, thus expanding the list of war criminals," he concluded.
