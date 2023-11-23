1,600 Israeli Soldiers Left Disabled by Gaza War – REPORT
November 23, 2023
A round-up of the latest statements and numbers released by Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups. (Photo: video grab)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Israeli Army Radio quoted the Israeli Disabled Veterans Association as saying that since October 7, 1,600 army soldiers have been left physically disabled.
The association expected to receive thousands of people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after fighting in Gaza.
Some of those injured have been transferred to the United States where they are said to be receiving medical and psychological treatment.
On November 18, the director of the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery, David Oren Baruch, revealed in an interview that one Israeli soldier is buried every one hour to one hour and a half in the military cemetery.
Baruch’s statement is considered a stark contrast to the daily briefings made by Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari and other Israeli army officials.
According to official Israeli counts, 69 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Israeli invasion of Gaza so far, with hundreds of others wounded.
Documented evidence by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, however, suggests that the number must be much higher, especially as hundreds of Israeli tanks and other armored vehicles have been targeted and destroyed, fully or partially, by Resistance fighters.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israel has, thus far, killed over 14,532 Palestinians, including nearly 6,000 children. 7,000 Palestinians are missing, including more than 4,700 women and children.
