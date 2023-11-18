62 Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed in 4 Days, Abu Obeida Says
By Al Mayadeen English
The Palestinian Resistance has inflicted major losses on the Israeli occupation forces, destroying dozens of Israeli military vehicles in just four days.
The Resistance fighters in Gaza are still defending the strip and confronting the invading Israeli forces in Gaza City on numerous fronts as they continue to invade from the west of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in the north, al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida said on Friday.
Abu Obeida revealed that 62 Israeli military vehicles had been destroyed in four days, including the flagship Israeli Merkava tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and bulldozers, using the Yassin 105 tandem anti-tank RPGs and IEDs.
Al-Qassam Brigades used improvised explosive devices, small arms, and sniper rifles to target gatherings of Israeli soldiers or infantry forces shielding themselves in residential buildings.
Al-Qassam killed at least nine Israeli soldiers who were outside their IFVs in two separate operations that took place three days ago, the spokesperson revealed.
Moreover, Abu Obeida said the Palestinian Resistance forces attacked two Israeli military jeeps using anti-armor shells on Thursday morning northwest of Beit Lahia.
The Palestinian Resistance on Thursday also successfully destroyed a home in Beit Hanoun that was being used as a military site by Israeli occupation forces using anti-armor and anti-infantry shells, which led to numerous casualties.
The Palestinian Resistance is inflicting heavy losses on the Israeli occupation forces by hunting down and destroying any military vehicle they see, which is forcing them to withdraw on some fronts and axes, as well as changing their entire trajectories at times, he said.
The Resistance, according to Abu Obeida, has prepared itself "for a lengthy, dynamic, and ongoing defensive operation that could take place on all fronts."
Losses to continue mounting
"Every minute the occupation forces spend in Gaza will be met with resounding and paramount failures," he added, revealing that the al-Qassam artillery forces were attacking all mobilized Israeli forces within Gaza.
The artillery forces "continue to bomb all of the enemy's forces in the invaded area and gatherings in Gaza and its parameters using small-range rockets and mortar shells while still launching rockets at Tel Aviv and Askalan."
"We have documented and shared plenty of scenes showing our destruction of Israeli military vehicles and targeting of its soldiers, and we will continue to share footage down the line," he added.
Abu Obeida touched on the crimes committed by the occupation against hospitals in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that it seeks to "prove baseless lies and imaginary command centers" through these actions.
"The Nazi occupation forces barged with tanks into a medical complex to showcase strength and control is the biggest evidence of its failure, as well as a disgrace to the international institutions of human rights and international law," he stressed.
Multi-front fight
Furthermore, he praised the people of the West Bank and "the fighters of our Ummah who rushed to engage in Operation al-Aqsa Flood," urging them to escalate against the enemy on all fronts and in all forms.
He addressed the Israeli settlers, who are "deceived by their fascist government," telling them that the casualties among the occupation army soldiers in the field are "much more than you expect, and you will receive news of them, sooner or later."
Regarding the Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip, Abu Obaida explained that the resistance "wanted this issue to be a humanitarian one," reminding that the "motivation for Operation al-Aqsa Flood is your government's extremist and criminal attack on our prisoners in the jails."
"We have proposed reaching a prisoner exchange deal since the start of the operation, and we have tried and are fighting to preserve the lives of your captives. We were successful at times, and we did not at others due to your army's brutal bombing campaigns," he concluded.
For example, earlier in the day, al-Qassam revealed that Israeli captive Aryeh Zalman Zedmanovich, whose ID number is 0010185791, was recently taken to a care center because of the habitual panic attacks he would suffer due to the repeated Israeli bombings where he was being held.
Zedmanovich was receiving medical attention in captivity, with al-Qassam sharing footage of him before his death, wherein medical personnel were tending to him.
He kept having panic attacks until they became too much and he wound up dying because of one.
Demonstrations took over "Tel Aviv", on Tuesday, as families of the Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip took to the streets, escalating pressure on the government of Israeli occupation government's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding answers amid conflicting news regarding a possible exchange deal with the Palestinian Resistance, mediated by Egypt and Qatar and with a US blessing.
The settlers protesting Netanyahu's government, carrying pictures of their children who are being held captive in the Strip, demanded "Netanyahu and the government give us answers and measures," stressing that they "no longer have the strength."
