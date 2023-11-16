Day 40: Gaza Fights Back – Resistance Roundup
November 15, 2023
The moment an Israeli tank is targeted by the Palestinian Resistance mortars in Gaza. (Photo: Qassam Military media, video grab)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Al-Qassam Brigades announces the destruction of 11 Israeli military vehicles and the killing of Israeli occupation soldiers in Gaza.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, announced in a statement that it destroyed, “in whole or in part”, on Wednesday 11 Israeli military vehicles, and that it killed and wounded Israeli soldiers in all axes of fighting in the Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam Brigades said that it targeted an occupation army force east of Juhr al-Dik, in the eastern Gaza Strip, using anti-armor and anti-personnel devices.
It added that its fighters confirmed that they had killed and wounded a number of Israeli soldiers.
Yassin 105
Al-Qassam Brigades also confirmed that it targeted an Israeli tank and a military bulldozer that attempted to penetrate the southwest and west axes of Gaza City, using Al-Yassin 105 missiles.
In another joint operation with the Resistance group, Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, two Israeli tanks were targeted by Al-Yassin 105 and ‘Tandem’ missiles southwest of Gaza City.
Qassam fighters also targeted a tank northwest of Gaza with a Yassin 105 shell, a separate statement said.
The Qassam Brigades had announced yesterday that it had destroyed 22 Israeli military vehicles and killed 9 Israeli soldiers.
Clashes
Meanwhile, clashes continued between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli vehicles infiltrating into several areas of Gaza City and other areas in the Gaza Strip.
The clashes are taking place in areas near central Gaza, in the southwest and northwest of the city, as well as in areas in the northern Gaza Strip, such as Beit Hanoun.
In the east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, Resistance fighters shelled a gathering of Israeli vehicles penetrating into the area, according to a statement by the Qassam Brigades.
In another development, the military media of the Qassam Brigades broadcast pictures of rocket barrages fired by the Resistance today from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli targets.
While Israel said it would continue its military operations until Hamas was eliminated, the Resistance vowed to make Gaza a graveyard for invading Israeli soldiers.
Death Toll
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israel has, thus far, killed over 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,710 children.
The Israeli army continues to pound civilian homes throughout the Gaza Strip with new massacres reported everywhere in the besieged enclave.
Gaza has been under a tight Israeli military siege since 2007, following a democratic election in occupied Palestine, the results of which were rejected by Tel Aviv and Washington.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
