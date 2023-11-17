FAO, Rwanda Launches a Drive to Plant Fruit Trees to Improve Green Growth
By Xinhua
November 17, 2023
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources and the City of Kigali, launched a campaign on Thursday to plant fruit trees in 100 schools in the Rwandan capital.
The campaign, dubbed “Healthy Forest, Healthy Planet,” aims at promoting environmental awareness and sustainable agriculture in schools and in farms by planting more than 20,000 trees.
“Starting an urban agriculture project is exciting, especially in Kigali. This city is fully committed to promoting sustainable solutions for Agrifood systems,” said Coumba D. Sow, the FAO representative in Rwanda, while launching the campaign.
Rwandan Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Ildephonse Musafiri said: “We are not just planting fruit trees in our schools. We are also cultivating knowledge and environmental stewardship.”
The commitment goes beyond the simple act of planting, fostering a deeper connection between children and agriculture, he added.
The initiative is part of the Green Cities program, which encourages a sustainable Agrifood system, improved healthy diets, and a better environment, according to the FAO.
