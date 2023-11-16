Hezbollah Announces Destruction of Another Israeli Tank 'in Support of War-hit Gaza
Frame grab from a video released by Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement shows its targeting of a tank belonging to the Israeli regime's forces.
Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement has announced the destruction of another Israeli tank in an operation carried out in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have come under an unrelenting Israeli war.
The movement reported the development on Thursday, identifying the destroyed target as an Israeli Merkava tank, and saying it had neutralized the target by firing a surgical strike missile against the Israeli regime's Branit garrison, Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network reported.
Hezbollah also said it had struck the occupying entity's Hermon military outpost and an Israeli infantry force gathering on Karantina Hill near the Hadab Yaron site.
"The resistance reported that the Jal al-Alam site was targeted with guided missiles, noting that direct hits were achieved there, in addition to targeting a group of Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in Shtoula, with direct targets achieved," the report added.
The Lebanese movement said it had performed the operations in support of "our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance."
Israel's war on Gaza started after the territory's resistance movements waged a surprise attack against the occupying entity, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.
According to the Gaza-based health ministry, Israel has killed at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, and injured more than 32,000 others.
Ever since the onset of the war, the Israeli regime has also conducted sporadic attacks on southern Lebanon, which have sparked a firefight between the regime and Hezbollah.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah has launched several retaliatory strikes against the occupied territories as tensions escalate in border areas.
In early November, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said all options were on the table against Israel, urging the Zionist regime to stop its aggression against Palestinians in Gaza immediately.
Hezbollah was ready for all possibilities, Nasrallah said at the time, adding that whoever wanted to prevent a regional war, had to quickly stop the Israeli aggression against the besieged coastal territory.
