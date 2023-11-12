Hezbollah Figured Out Israeli Air Force's Tactics: Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
Commenting on Sunday's confrontations, Israeli media outlets have highlighted Hezbollah's improved tactics as well as the Israeli occupation forces' ill-preparedness.
Israeli occupation forces lack the ability to conduct wide-scale ground maneuvers past the Palestinian-Lebanese borders, Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday.
The effectiveness of the occupation's air force against Hezbollah's anti-tank units has decreased in the past few days, Israeli Channel 13 reported following several operations conducted from South Lebanon, targeting various Israeli positions alongside the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
The Israeli broadcaster noted that the number of red alerts in northern occupied territories exceeded those that originated from the Gaza Strip.
The occupation is "in a defensive situation in the north, where we receive hits and injuries," and Hezbollah's tactics have become more effective in the face of Israeli airstrikes, Channel 13 reported.
More importantly, the Israeli broadcaster revealed that Hezbollah has figured out the tactics used by the Israeli Air Force to target its positions, which means that the Resistance party's operations on the Northern Front have become more effective.
Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant had previously admitted that the majority of "Israel's" aerial capabilities were transferred to the Northern Front, further testifying to the pressure that Hezbollah has exerted on the occupation's military apparatus, as its aggression on Gaza ensues.
Moreover, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Sunday's events mark the most intense clashes since the battle ensued in the north.
Sunday developments are a marker of shame for "Israel": Israeli media
Nir Dvori, a military correspondent for Channel 12, said that Sunday's developments are a marker of shame for "Israel", adding that Hezbollah had already crossed the red line that Gallant spoke of.
Gallant had previously said that the Israeli public would know if Hezbollah crossed the red line when Lebanon's capital, Beirut gets bombed.
"If Nasrallah makes a mistake, the fate of Beirut will be like the fate of Gaza," Gallant claimed after Hezbollah's Secretary-General made a speech commemorating Martyr's Day on Saturday.
Moreover, Dvori pointed to the 24 evacuated settlements in northern occupied Palestine and the mounting death toll of Israeli occupation soldiers, as a result of Hezbollah's operations. Therefore, he says that confrontations in the north of occupied Palestine are just as dangerous to "Israel" as the evolving events in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli political, military command indecisive
Mounting pressure on "Israel" from Hezbollah to the north of occupied Palestine, coincides with continued targeting of "Eilat" in the southernmost part of occupied territories.
The occupation's city which lies on the shores of the Red Sea has been targeted by Yemen's Armed Forces. To put things into context, Sanaa, Yemen's capital city, lies around 1,800 km away from "Eilat". However, Sanaa has continued to support the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza by launching long-range drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Israeli targets.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also announced that it targeted the Israeli settlement of "Eilat" early Sunday, underlining its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their struggle.
"Israel" has not yet responded to any of the aforementioned attacks, as the Israeli military finds itself overloaded with heavy casualties suffered both in Gaza and in northern occupied Palestine. The continued aggression on the Gaza Strip has been met with escalating responses from multiple factions within the Axis of Resistance.
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had previously outlined two primary objectives that the Resistance seeks to achieve, "halting the aggression on Gaza and ensuring the victory of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, especially Hamas."
