Intl. Body Seeks Prosecution of Canada Officials for Complicity in Israeli War Crimes
Friday, 17 November 2023 2:28 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among the four officials, who have been served with the notice of intention towards prosecution of senior Canadian government officials for complicity in the Israeli regimes war crimes.
An international advocacy group intends to seek prosecution of senior Canadian government officials for complicity in the Israeli regime's war crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The International Center of Justice for Palestinians Legal Working Group for Canadian Accountability (ICJP LWGCA) notified the Canadian government of the intention on Thursday.
The officials served with the notice are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Attorney General Arif Virani.
"The notice included a stark warning that Canadian government officials could be individually liable and face before the International Criminal Court if there is evidence they have aided and abetted Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity," the ICJP, which is the ICJP LWGCA's parent organization, reported on its website.
The report came on the 42nd day of an unrelenting war that the Israeli regime has been waging against Gaza in response to an operation staged by the territory's resistance groups.
According to the Gaza-based health ministry, Israel has killed at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, and injured more than 32,000 others so far.
Israel has been targeting hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza in defiance of international condemnations.
The regime has also cut off the flow of basic supplies, such as water, electricity, medicines, and fuel, to one of the world's most densely-populated territories that houses over two million Palestinians.
"Despite this, the Canadian government has continued to pledge its steadfast support for Israel. It has also refused to halt arms exports, refused to take action to prevent the illegal recruitment of Canadian volunteers to assist Israel’s military, and refused to stop millions of dollars from being unlawfully sent by some Canadian organizations with charitable status to benefit Israel’s military," the ICJP report noted.
Ever since the onset of the war, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have marched across Canada, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
According to the ICJP, numerous leading domestic and international organizations dedicated to human rights, international law, peace, and foreign policy have supported the initiative aimed at holding Ottawa accountable for its support for Tel Aviv's war crimes.
