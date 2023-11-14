Iran is Ready with ‘Israeli-Hitting Missiles’ – IRGC
November 13, 2023
The Iranian army. (Photo: Amir Hossein Nazari, via Wikimedia Commons)
“We are at the height of (our) power and we have prepared ourselves for any eventuality.” – Iranian Commander
In an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizade, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, offered his view on the military preparedness of Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades.
Al-Qassam Brigades is the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and Al-Quds Brigades is the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.
“The Resistance has prepared itself for a long-term war,” Hajizadeh said, adding that the field conditions of “both Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements are good.”
Responding to a question, of whether Israel would be able to eliminate Hamas, the senior military official said that “Hamas represents an idea, a creed, and a name that cannot be eliminated; rather, it only grows.”
‘We Are Ready’
In an earlier statement, also made today, the IRGC’s Aerospace top commander said the US does not dare to threaten Iran with a military attack.
Washington “sent correspondences to Iran three times in a single night and the wording of all these correspondences contained requests and begging” not to escalate regional tensions amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.
“We are at the height of (our) power and we have prepared ourselves for any eventuality,” he said.
Hajizadeh said the battle has already spread to Lebanon, where Hezbollah has been targeting Israeli occupation military bases and outposts. However, the confrontations may escalate further, he warned, stressing that Iran is ready for all possible scenarios.
Resistance groups outside Palestine, mainly in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, have been launching nonstop operations against US occupation bases in Iraq and Syria and Israeli sites in the north, in support of Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.
‘Israel-Hitting Missiles’
In a related development, the commander of Iran’s northeast air defense zone, Brigadier General Mohammadreza Masoumi, stated on Sunday that Iran has updated its air defense systems in response to new threats.
Last September, the spokesperson for Iran’s Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Reza Talaee Nik, announced that Iran had developed missiles specifically designed for targeting the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel.
At the time, he emphasized, “we possess missiles known as ‘Israel-hitting missiles,’ as their primary purpose is to target the occupied territories.”
General Talaee Nik explained that these missiles were developed by Iranian experts in response to existing threats and are named after the late General Qassem Soleimani.
General Talaee Nik also mentioned that the missile has a range of 1400 km, with the potential to extend it to approximately 1700 to 1800 km.
Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.
War on Gaza
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israel has, thus far, killed over 11,360 Palestinians, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. The number of wounded has reached 28,200.
The Israeli army continues to pound civilian homes throughout the Gaza Strip with new massacres reported everywhere in the besieged enclave.
Gaza has been under a tight Israeli military siege since 2007, following a democratic election in occupied Palestine, the results of which were rejected by Tel Aviv and Washington.
(AL-MAYADEEN, PC)
No comments:
Post a Comment