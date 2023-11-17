Iranian Media Condemn Israel's Carnage in Gaza, Express Support for All Freedom-seeking Reporters
Friday, 17 November 2023 6:22 PM
A funeral ceremony is held for Palestine TV correspondent Mohammed Abu Hatab who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis on November 3, 2023. (Via Getty Images)
Some 700 Iranian media have condemned the "unprecedented" killing of civilians and reporters in Gaza by Israel since early October.
Some 700 Iranian news agencies, newspapers, news centers and publications issued a statement on Friday, calling for an immediate end to the Tel Aviv regime's atrocities.
The Iranian media expressed their support for all freedom-seeking journalists across the world.
They slammed the martyrdom of 50 reporters in Gaza and the intentional targeting of their houses by the Israeli regime which has in several cases led to the killing of their family members.
The Iranian journalists offered their condolences to all freedom-seeking people in the world over Israel's genocide in Gaza.
Amid the Israeli regime’s indiscriminate air blitz in the besieged Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon in past one week, at least 11 Palestinian journalists have been targeted and killed.
They expressed hope that collective efforts would prevent the world from overlooking Israel's inhumane measures and lead to the return of the Palestinian lands to their true owners.
Israel's criminal acts against Palestinians in Gaza have once again proved the "autocratic" nature of the fake Israeli regime and the brutality of its supporters, the statement read.
It emphasized that people in Gaza would achieve the final victory in their battle against the Israeli regime.
Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for intensified Israeli crimes against Palestinians.
According to the Palestinian authorities, at least 11,500 Palestinians, including over 4,700 children and 3,155 women, have been killed and over 29,200 others injured in the Israeli strikes.
No comments:
Post a Comment